Everything you need to know from the Gran Turismo 7 booklet released in Japan

As everyone knows that Gran Turismo 7 will be out on March 4, 2022. While players wait for the game to come out, the marketing team of the game is going all out with its promotions.

In a Twitter post from “riku”, the user showcases a booklet that is now available at some stores in Japan that give players more insight into Gran Turismo 7. Although all the details are in Japanese, it still gives the players much more to learn about the game than the trailer did.

Everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7

In the booklet, players can learn about the “Brand Central” in Gran Turismo where the page showcases a couple of Ferrari models that have never been seen in a Gran Turismo game to date. Players can notice the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo in the foreground while an F12Berlinetta can be found in the background.

The booklet reveals that there are 300 cars from 60 manufacturers that have been made since 2011. Players will be able to buy these cars from Brand Central. So far, players have found only 200 cars from 2011 or newer including Gran Turismo Sport’s entire car list.

It is already known that there will be a used car dealer in the game from the main menu screens from the Playstation 5 trailer videos which is extremely exciting as players can drive some of the best cars in the game without spending a bombshell. Many famous classic cars will be available for players between the 1980s and 1990s.

Gran Turismo 7 booklet (Image via riku/Twitter)

Another interesting feature that returns to the game is the “Brighton Antiques” section. This is where players can find high-value cars along with unique vehicles. Some of the text notes that players will be able to store up to 1,000 cars in the home garage.

There is also the return of the “tuning shop” with many speed and visual modifications available for the cars. Another familiar feature such as the Licence center will also be included in Gran Turismo 7 with an image that shows one of the breaking tests in the popular simulator.

The mission challenges in the game introduces many new types of new races such as the “zero-yon” races, drift races, and what seems to be racing to music. There is a confirmation of more than 90 circuits including the new Trial Mountain, High-Speed Ring, and Deep Forest.

There are a large number of Scapes locations with 2500 places to take beautiful pictures in top-of-the-line cars around 40 different countries. With a couple of months still remaining for the release of Gran Turismo 7 it is expected for more news to come out.