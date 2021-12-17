Ghostbusters Reportedly Receiving Another Video Game

There are pop culture hits that will stand the test of time. From video games to movies, certain IPs are just widely known. For instance, you don’t have to be a video game fan to know what Mario is. The same can be said about movies such as Ghostbusters. Typically, things are not as well-received when either medium gets adapted into a new media. Fortunately, there are some exceptions. Ghostbusters is a prime example of a massively popular movie franchise that sparked a successful video game.

Back in 2009, a Ghostbusters video game came out, and it was well-received. We even had a remastered release back in 2019 for players to enjoy on modern platforms. Essentially, the game was described as the next Ghostbusters movie. Players would be taking on the role of a new recruit who had joined the iconic team. While fans have enjoyed the game, it looks like another thrilling installment could be in the works. The source of this announcement should be enough to sway some interest in the upcoming title.

Recently one of the Ghostbusters themselves was present during a convention. Ernie Hudson was doing a panel where the subject of video games came up. It’s reported that Ernie revealed that they are doing another game. Nothing is known about the title, but Ernie is apparently set to do voice work. Likewise, the famed actor believes Dan Ankroyd will be stepping into the production to reprise his role as well. Unfortunately, it’s unknown if Bill Murray will be joining the two for the game.

Again, nothing was unveiled about the game quite yet. We don’t know if this is a new standalone experience or connected to the movies. After all, the franchise has a new film it could attach itself to, Ghostbusters Afterlife. Right now, all we can do is wait and see what details emerge online regarding a brand new Ghostbusters video game.

Source