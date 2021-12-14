Silent Hill: Its Creator Thinks It Would Be More Difficult To Remake Than Resident Evil

Japanese game director, Keiichiro Toyama has said a remake of his classic horror game Silent Hill would be more difficult to remake than Resident Evil.

In an interview with VGC, Toyama was asked what he thought about the game developer Konami remaking the popular game, Silent Hill. This is after Capcom has boasted a lot of success from remaking Resident Evil (a.k.a. Biohazard in Japan). The famed game director replied, “I think it would be harder to remake than Biohazard gameplay as a concept is a little older. It’s not an action game where you can just refine the action as in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards or to polish up the graphics, the fans wouldn’t be satisfied.” Continuing, “That’s not what it was about – how beautiful it was. I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans.”

Later on in the interview, Keiichiro Toyama was asked for his opinion on the current trend of game remakes. He said, “Unlike movies, games are difficult to enjoy as in the original state. Obviously because of the platform, but as time goes by game mechanics, especially in usability, lack rationality, and sophistication. Visually speaking it’s clearly not made for modern equipment, so I absolutely don’t have any objection to modifying an original essence to fit the modern era which we live in today.” Perhaps, this means Toyama wouldn’t be totally against the idea of a Silent Hill remake someday in the far future.

For now, it sounds like Toyama won’t be working on a Silent Hill game any time soon. However, his studio Bokeh recently announced their first game at The Game Awards just last Thursday, December 9. The new game is called Slitterhead and was revealed alongside a trailer that included frightening creatures and a woman transforming into a disturbing skeletal monster. It looks like Toyama isn’t straying too far from his horror roots.

Read Keiichiro Toyama’s full interview with VGC at the source below.

