Among Us Next Big Update Will Be Unveiled November 9

Among Us was one of the most played games in 2020. We’re sure that you’re already familiar with the game by now. The title originally came out several years ago, but the popularity suddenly popped up in 2020 thanks to the worldwide pandemic. With so many of us forced into socially distancing ourselves from each other, video games like Among Us allowed friends to connect. Now in 2021, the game is still just as popular, with new content set to come out within an upcoming update.

The developers behind Among Us, InnerSloth, have confirmed that they will have a live presentation on November 9, 2021, at 11 AM PST. This is said to only be about five minutes long and will highlight new information on the roles. Of course, something else is planned to be unveiled during the presentation, but the developers are keep that under wraps. Likewise, we’re not entirely sure just what roles will be popping up.

📢 EMERGENCY MEETING 📢



join the Crewmates for Emergency Meeting #33: a live, 5 minute presentation on Nov 9 @ 11am PST about the next major Among Us update



featuring information about Roles and [REDACTED] pic.twitter.com/zP4OEvdHtR — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 3, 2021

So far, the developers have unveiled the Shapeshifter role. This is a new ability that will come for select imposters. With this ability, players can turn their appearance into another living crew member. That should make for some more chaotic gameplay. Although, that’s not the only new role coming into the game. We’ve heard that multiple roles were coming, so we should get a rundown of those roles during the presentation.

Again, Among Us has blown up in popularity in 2020. However, there is a chance some players might have dropped out of the game by now. Perhaps with these new roles and surprises planned from InnerSloth, we’ll see not only returning players into the game but newcomers as well. But, for now, we’ll have to wait for the presentation to kick off this coming week.

