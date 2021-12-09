Final Fantasy: Is News Expected at The Game Awards 2021?

Final Fantasy fans have been eating well this week with the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The reaction has been unprecedented, and over 25 million players have made the jump into the best-selling MMO on the market. However, there are two other Final Fantasy titles somewhere on the horizon that players are hungry to see. Will tonight’s Game Awards 2021 give any clues as to what the future holds? Will the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake appear? Will part one be coming to other consoles or the PC? And after 15 months of mostly silence, will we finally get another look at the next mainline title in the long-running series Final Fantasy XVI?

Currently, no official release date exists for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, although popular opinion seems to agree that it will come sometime in 2022 or 2023. If it is the former, seeing at least a glimpse of it tonight isn’t too farfetched. Episode Intermission, the PlayStation 5 expansion featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, was released back in June. The footage seen at the end of the DLC shows the characters headed to Calm, and will likely be included in the opening cinematic of the upcoming second part.

The GeForce Now leak also gave credence to the idea that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be ported to PC soon. The game was a timed exclusive through 2021, and as GeForce Now is rumored to be released in June 2022, this timeframe seems perfect. At the very least, confirmation could appear during tonight’s show.

Final Fantasy XVI has also been a recent subject of speculation. The mainline title is being produced by Naoki Yoshida, who also serves as the producer for XIV. The game was first announced in September 2020 along with a lengthy trailer, but information has been sparse since. Planned as a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, the game’s release date has yet to be announced and more information has been teased for 2021. With not much time left in the year, it feels like it’s now or never.

