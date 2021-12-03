Sony Planning to Launch A Rival To Xbox Game Pass

According to Bloomberg, Sony has plans to launch its own version of the mega-popular Xbox Game Pass this coming spring. The company responsible for the PS5 has plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, creating an entirely new experience for PlayStation enthusiasts.

The upcoming service is reportedly codenamed Spartacus and will more than likely be available on both the PS4 and PS5 as a monthly subscription. There are reports that Sony is making investments in cloud gaming, although it is uncertain whether that means subscribers would be able to access the service from a device other than a PlayStation console.

Sony has stiff competition with Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s successful service grants players access to over 100 Xbox games which they can play on Xbox consoles, PCs, phones, or tablets. The company even has plans to create game streaming sticks that will allow players to play their favorite games straight from their smart TVs. Sony is apparently beginning this venture by doing away with PlayStation Now and going forward with the PlayStation Plus branding.

According to documents Bloomberg analyzed, Spartacus will have a three-tier system. The lowest tier will essentially be PlayStation Plus in its current state. The second tier will include a “large catalog” of PS4 games, with PS5 titles being added down the road. The most expensive tier seems to take notes from Nintendo Switch Online and will encompass cloud gaming, expanded demos, along with an array of older PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. Although, it is important to note that plans are still in progress and nothing is set in stone just yet.

One of the best aspects of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is the ability to get day-one Xbox exclusive titles such as Forza and Halo, players will be anxious to find out whether this will come to Sony’s version as well. Either way, next spring can’t come soon enough.

