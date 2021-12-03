Cyberpunk 2077 Modder Plans To Deliver VR Within January

Cyberpunk 2077 was easily one of the most hyped and anticipated video games of 2020. While several delays popped up, the development team over at CD Projekt Red managed to get the game out before 2020 wrapped. Unfortunately, the game was a hot mess, with several issues making gameplay difficult for players. This is something that the developers are still trying to get fixed with updates and patches. However, they are not the only ones trying to tweak Cyberpunk 2077 into something a bit more pleasing.

Modders have been hitting the scene for Cyberpunk 2077. We’ve seen several mods released so far. Everything from new cosmetics to better UI has been implemented. A new mod is coming, with quite a few fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. Apparently, we might get the ability to play through Cyberpunk 2077 in VR. That seems like a peripheral made for this game since the game setting is based around cyberware.

Luke Ross, who is behind the R.E.A.L. VR mods has been making a framework that allows him to create VR in non-VR games. You might recall his work from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Grand Theft Auto V VR mods. After a recent poll on his Patreon page, Luke Ross is working on VR implementation for Cyberpunk 2077. Interestingly enough, this is something that the modder feels can be completed by January of 2022. That’s, of course, if everything goes according to plan. There is always the potential for unforeseen issues popping up when implementing mods into the game.

That’s just the start of more VR implemented game mods coming from Luke Ross as well. Recently, PC Gamer managed to speak with the modder, who claims that because of his modding framework approaching some level of maturity, the modder could potentially turn out a game per month. But, for now, it looks like we’ll have to wait a few weeks before we’ll be able to walk around the mean streets of Night City virtually.

