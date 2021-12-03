Steam Deck Product Unboxing Photos Unveiled

The Valve Steam Deck is quite the anticipated piece of hardware. While the Steam Machine didn’t do all that well in the marketplace, consumers seem interested in this new portable PC gaming device. Essentially that’s what this device is, a gaming PC. However, it’s been made to be a handheld so you can enjoy your favorite PC games on the go. With that said, we were supposed to have the first batch of Steam Decks out right now. Initially, Valve had planned for the Steam Decks to come out within 2021. But like a lot of other products right now, delays and shortages forced the first wave to get pushed back to 2022.

While we don’t have the Steam Decks at our disposal, Valve is treating consumers to what the packaging will look like. There’s always the potential for things to change. However so far, the Valve Steam Deck will arrive in a rather plain cardboard box. Nothing too out of the ordinary will pop out, which you may or may not like. I know there are quite a few collectors that enjoy the aesthetics of the boxes, so maybe a plain cardboard box might not be as enticing. Regardless, right now, these units are only shipping directly from Valve. So we might see the Steam Deck box get a facelift if it ends up at retailers.

Within the box, you’re greeted with the traveling and protective case, which holds the Steam Deck along with a box for the power supply. Interestingly, the photo makes note that this is the case for both the 64 GB and 256 GB models. There might be a slightly different case for the 512 GB Steam Deck model. That’s about as much unboxing as there is to do with this PC gaming console hybrid. But, again, this is just what the production model of the Steam Deck looks like now. We know within the same blog post that this is the DV build, so this is essentially what the Steam Deck will look like when it’s finalized for mass production.

If you’re completely new to the Steam Deck, a trailer highlights the device off in the video above. It’s a small gaming PC that’s made in the same shape as the Nintendo Switch. You’re able to play your Steam catalog with the hardware along with games not on Steam. That’s a big plus because you should be able to gain access to your other game clients. Well, of course, have to wait and see just how this device holds up with the different available games when it finally ships.

Source