Halo Infinite Player Shows Just How Lethal The Sniper Rifle Could Be

Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated video games coming out this year. While the development studio, 343 Industries, wanted to get the game out last year, it was ultimately delayed. Unfortunately, that meant the big exclusive hit for Microsoft wouldn’t release alongside the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. That delay seemed to have paid off as there’s been plenty of active players jumping online to enjoy the multiplayer beta. In fact, we’re getting to see players experiment more with the weapons and maps available.

343 Industries had players going through different flights before the beta rollout. With all the flights seemingly leaving fans with positive experiences, it was a surprise to see the multiplayer component release ahead of the actual launch date. Just like with past Halo games, this installment had plenty of different weapons available for players to use. Included in the mix is the trusty sniper rifle.

Sniper rifles are always a big and powerful weapon in FPS titles. Made to be used in larger maps, and the gun can be incredibly lethal. For Halo Infinite, you need to aim for a headshot. But the question came up on just how many Spartans could be taken out by landing a perfect headshot. Fortunately, one group of players wanted to find out and logged online into a match. From there, the group managed to line up a total of twenty-three players. Meanwhile, another player used an S7 sniper rifle and was able to fire a bullet through each of the heads lined up.

The video shows that this might be the strongest weapon in the game. Still, you won’t get that kill typically in a real match. So when it comes to pure destruction and gathering up kills, weapons like the rocket launcher might be your best bet. With that said, we know that the team over at 343 Industries will likely add more weapons into the game over time. So perhaps we’ll get something even more lethal in Halo Infinite down the road. While the game can be enjoyed right now with the multiplayer component, those who want to dive into the next campaign for Halo Infinite will have to wait for its official release date on December 8, 2021.

