Halo Infinite Bonuses Available To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

The campaign to Halo Infinite is finally launching next week. The game is free to all Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, PC, and cloud; however, that’s not all players can expect to receive on launch day. Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also be getting monthly perks for the game that will be usable in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

Players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can look forward to an exclusive “Past Tense” skin suitable for the standard MA40 assault rifle. The new skin will add the well-known Xbox shade of green to the gun’s barrel and receiver. Additionally, players will receive four 2XP boosts which will accelerate the time it takes to complete the battle pass and four challenge swaps, perfect for when the game dishes out difficult challenges like “get 10 kills with the Ravager” or something similarly impossible.

While the first perk will be given to players on Halo Infinite’s launch day, the rest will be rolled out on a monthly basis. Meaning, Game Pass Ultimate members will want to stay up to date on the latest additions through the game’s first season, Heroes of Reach. The first season of Halo Infinite will include several looks inspired by Halo: Reach, with players able to get some of the main characters’ kits. Players who purchase the paid-tier of the battle pass will be privy to even more rewards than what comes with the free version available on Game Pass. For those playing the free version of the game, rewards can also be obtained by progressing through the campaign.

Fans of Halo can look forward to the franchise’s latest installment, Halo Infinite, on December 8. The game will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud. After a six-year gap between the mainline Halo games, Infinite has had players anxiously awaiting its release and now the wait for the champaign is just a few more days.

