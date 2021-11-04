Nintendo Switch N64 Controllers Sold Out Until 2022

The now infamous Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is suffering its latest issue: Nintendo Switch N64 Controllers are sold out for the rest of the year. Despite only being available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the Nintendo Switch N64 controllers sold out exceedingly quickly when they were released last month.

A visit to the US Nintendo store now displays, “More controllers will be available in 2022.” It is unclear if this is a US-specific issue or if it is worldwide. The UK is also sold out of the N64 controllers but the UK Nintendo website does not display the same message.

The biggest issue with players being unable to get their hands on these controllers is the fact that some N64 games are unplayable without them. The different layouts between N64 controllers and Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons have caused a button mapping issue within N64 games on Nintendo’s new expansion pack service.

Consequently, players who have purchased the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack are missing several games from their N64 library without the new controller. Well, they are technically there but you won’t be able to play them without a lot of frustration. This gives gamers yet another reason to criticize the new Expansion Pack service from Nintendo. Players have already complained about its overblown price and now subscribers are unable to buy the one bright spark of the new service. The Expansion Pack continues to be plagued.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack brought several new additions to the service: N64 and Sega Genesis Games, as well as access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC. The extra content and a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online comes to an annual fee of $50. Nintendo Switch Online on its own is $20 per year. This $30 increase has been discussed and berated online since it was first announced, even earning its YouTube announcement trailer the crown of most disliked Nintendo video ever.

Hopefully, Nintendo can get the N64 controllers back in stock soon.

Source