Destiny 2 Might Bring Back Classic Exotic Weapons

For the past few years, Destiny 2 has been serving players some top-tier gameplay. The title remains one of the most played on Steam time and time again, though some–myself included–can’t help but feel a twinge of nostalgia for the earlier days of Destiny. The first game brought some of the best weapons to the party, and though Destiny 2 has been slowly pulling these out of the vault–including the Vex Mythoclast and Hawkmoon–there are still plenty that has been left behind. With some recent changes to how ammo works in the title, a couple of fan-favorites might actually find a way back into the hands of players.

Ice Breaker and Invective were two ridiculously fun guns from the original Destiny release. Both solar special weapons, their exotic perks were responsible for countless PvP wins, and while having weapons that organically restore ammo doesn’t seem like a great fit for the franchise’s second installment, couldn’t Bungie figure out a way? (Without another Telesto situation, anyway?) The constantly replenishing ammo might need to go the way of the Dodo, but with a few careful tweaks, these could be just as fun as they used to be. Perhaps changing effectiveness based on opposing Guardians or reducing both guns’ overall damage could be enough to make them a positive addition to the game’s weapon cache.

Over the years, some players have noted that Destiny 2 isn’t incredibly welcoming to new players and can be painfully complicated to start. By bringing back classic weapons, new players to the second installment might be more inclined to give the newer game a try–and they might have a more clear path to victory. After all, knowing which weapons to aim for can give a mighty advantage.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022.

