Battlefield 2042 Fans Think DICE Needs To Delay The Game

Battlefield doesn’t receive a new installment into the marketplace yearly like its competitor, Call of Duty. As a result, when a new Battlefield game is unveiled, there are quite a few players eagerly waiting for its arrival. Of course, some games have been better than others. But that’s where betas come in to help steer developers in the right direction. Recently, fans have started to take online to discuss whether this game requires an actual delay. from DICE. This would be to get the game in a better state for launch.

There is quite a heated debate online for Battlefield 2042 fans. This debate has players pointing out areas in which the game is in desperate need of a delay or not. Some fans find the game to be in a rather rough shape. Naturally, they want the game reworked for a smooth launch. Others have suggested that every Battlefield launch was far from perfect. But is this game too poorly developed right now to make the November 19, 2021 release date?

Battlefield 2042 is multiplayer-focused. This title is all about competitive matches rather than having a campaign mode for players to go through. As a result, there are bound to be plenty of tweaks to adjust certain weapons. Additionally there are fixes for various bugs that will pop up within the game. Of course, there might be too many rough edges to clear out in time, according to some players keeping track of the development progress.

We already witnessed Battlefield 2042 receive a delay that pushed the game back a few weeks. Another delay could very well push the game out of 2021 completely. Although, we have seen a trend lately of games getting delayed right out of 2021 due to the worldwide pandemic. For now, it doesn’t look like the developers are delaying the game. Instead, players can still expect the Battlefield 2042 release on November 19, 2021.

Source