Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Top Marks from Famitsu

The next main installment in the Shin Megami Tensei saga is less than two weeks away, and word from Japan is that the fifth game doesn’t disappoint. Japanese gaming publication Famitsu asked four reviewers what they thought of the Atlus RPG, and the result? 9 stars out of 10, with an overall review score totaling 36/40. For those with a Nintendo Switch, this doesn’t look like a title to miss–even if you haven’t played the previous installments. For those speeding through the story, expect fifty hours of playtime. For the completionists, you’re looking at one hundred hours or more.

Famitsu noted that the game’s combat system has a good balance of both approachability and difficulty, while also complimenting Shin Megami Tensei V‘s world, stating that it’s very fun to explore. The story is sure to be a doozy too, with players controlling a high school student chosen to wield an enormous amount of power while fighting through a demon-infested Tokyo hellscape.

Last week, Atlus released a new story-heavy trailer for the title. Watch below:

For the past few months, the official Atlas YouTube channel has continued to upload near-constant videos highlighting the dozens of demons set to make appearances in the new title. These creatures are more important than ever, as a new mechanic will be coming to this Shin Megami Tensei entry: unique conversations between demons. Also interesting to note is that Shin Megami Tensei V will mark the first Atlus title to be made using Unreal Engine 4. It will be interesting to see if western audiences react as positively to the new game, though if looks are anything to go by, fans of the long-running series are sure to be over the moon next week.

Shin Megami Tensei V will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 11, 2021, and globally on November 12, 2021. The last main title in the series was 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei IV, released for the Nintendo DS.

