Hideo Kojima Hints at Upcoming Project on Twitter

The past two years have been a lot for anyone to handle. From being trapped inside during quarantine to having events and trips across the board canceled, the world has seen unprecedented changes caused by the uncertainty of the pandemic. For the more creative types among us, these changes may have been catastrophic in ways others can’t imagine–the loss of inspiration can feel like losing a limb, and certain ideas may have been poisoned by the harsh new reality of daily life. Today, Hideo Kojima took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse into what he may be working on next, but it’s clear that the state of the globe has had an impact on whatever that may be.

Citing the changed situation in the world as the cause, Kojima has announced that he will be rewriting his year-old script, warning that not doing so would be impossible. “I’m reworking a project & script I wrote almost a year ago. The world situation, my environment, emotions last year are quite different now, so I can’t put myself in the same world I was thinking of then,” the video game designer explained on social media.

I'm reworking a project & script I wrote almost a year ago. The world situation,my environment,emotions last year are quite different now, so I can't put myself in the same world I was thinking of then. I have to bring it to the present. If I don't, it won't become a living thing pic.twitter.com/G0ZGT5e7KT — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 2, 2021

Sadly, fans didn’t get much of a hint in terms of what the new project is about, though it likely refers to whatever is coming from Kojima Productions after Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. As exciting as the prospect of something new might be, considering that a script hasn’t even been completed, it may be years before this new game sees the light of day. A Kojima production is always worth the wait, and it’s sure to be something incredibly bizarre and cerebral. If this script has been in the works for a year, maybe something else is knocking around the studio workroom. Could a Silent Hill game potentially be on the horizon?

While a new Hideo Kojima game may be a while off, you can always drain your bank account by snagging a pair of strange Death Stranding-inspired glasses. At least Kojima isn’t slacking.

Source