Bloodborne Demake Coming to PC Early Next Year

The world demands more Bloodborne. The 2015 PlayStation 4 title from FromSoftware continues to impress audiences with its difficulty, unmistakable atmosphere, and world design, cited by many as one of the greatest games ever made. While modders continue improving on the title’s already incredible graphics and rumors of remakes and sequels spread, one ambitious creator has decided to embark on the road less traveled. Why make Bloodborne look more realistic when they could make it look more retro? Why not make a demake instead of a remake? There’s nothing wrong with wanting to back in time to the PlayStation 1 era, and Lilith Walther is making this dream come true–for free!

Now announced for release on January 31, 2022, the PlayStation 1 demake will be PC exclusive. A new trailer, fittingly, was released on Halloween, and though the game will only include Bloodborne‘s first area and end after the second boss fight with Father Gascoigne, there’s no doubt that a ridiculous amount of work went into making this a reality. Everything, from the weapons and beasts to the main character’s movements, has been remade with that old-school aesthetic. For a fan project, this is incredible.

Check out the trailer here:

The creator has also uploaded a video showing the first ten minutes of the demake, complete with the PSX boot-up screen and the Bloodborne title screen to boot. The character creator is still functional, and the sound effects will transport you back to simpler times. In a thread breaking down some of the design elements seen in the footage, Walther mentions the addition of an ‘adventure game’ style camera for more investigative moments, such as finding the abandoned doll for the first time. Walther has been working on the demake solo since 2017, and I can only imagine how exciting it is to see the creation so close to release. One thing’s for sure: the internet loves it.

Bloodborne was originally released in 2015 for PlayStation 4. In the past year, rumors regarding a remake or current-gen port have reached a fever pitch, though no official statements have been made. The Bloodborne demake will release on the PC for free on January 31, 2022.

Source