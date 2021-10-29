Skyrim Anniversary Edition Reveals More New Content

Imagine: it’s 2011. You’ve played Oblivion a dozen or more times, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is finally on the horizon. A new game is coming, filled with new adventures, countless new quests and endless possibilities. During your first unforgettable playthrough, you say a prayer to Todd Howard and ask for the fun to never end. He hears your words, smiles, nods, and snaps his fingers dramatically. Skyrim is now eternal and inescapable.

It has now been a decade since the fifth Elder Scrolls title defined what an open-world single-player RPG could be, and Bethesda isn’t finished with it yet. To celebrate the game’s anniversary on November 11, Skyrim will come to current-gen consoles packed with new content and mechanics–no mods required. Along with new playable content, a Skyrim concert is also scheduled, and a physical Anniversary Edition will also be available to those who don’t mind owning yet another copy. Why not buy it one more time, right?

Along with the new fishing mechanic announced last month, a new trailer released today is showing off some new gear and artifacts, including the Sword of Hyggalag and Nerveshatter. A pair of major additions inspired by Morrowind and Oblivion feature new armor, enemies, weapons, locations, and questlines. The Morrowind addition is titled ‘The Ghosts of the Tribunal,’ while the Oblivion addition is titled ‘The Cause.’

See the complete trailer here:

For those not wanting to shell out the cash–or those too embarrassed to buy the full game for the fifth time–The Ghosts of the Tribunal and The Cause will both be available separately. A free update to Skyrim Special Edition will add Saints & Seducers, Rare Curios, Survival Mode, and the ability to fish.

If you want to play Skyrim, almost any console will work. The game is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation VR, and Amazon Alexa. (No, that last one is not a joke.) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition will bring the enhanced title to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2021.

