Marvel Game Coming from Uncharted Director Amy Hennig

Marvel sells. Whether it’s a comic book, a blockbuster film, or a video game, it’s basically guaranteed that anything stamped with the brand will bring in the big bucks. Rumors about Marvel properties are a dime a dozen, but today, a very real announcement has hit the press. It has officially been announced that Amy Hennig, the creative director and writer for the first three Uncharted games, is working on a new Marvel game at her AAA game studio Skydance New Media.

The upcoming title is described as a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe,” implying that it won’t be an adaptation. It hasn’t been revealed which superheroes will be featured in the game, or when we can expect to see the finished product. We’re not even sure what platforms the game will be released on, though knowing that something is in the works is reward enough. With Hennig’s past as a proven visionary during her time at Naughty Dog, we can likely expect an incredibly compelling experience.

In 2019, Hennig teamed up with Skydance Media to launch a new studio aiming to “shape the future of interactive media.” She commented on the project in a new statement. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.” Previously, Hennig spent nearly five years at Electronic Arts, spending time working on Visceral’s Star Wars title that never saw the light of day.

In the meantime, plenty of Marvel titles are scheduled to release in the near future, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Spider-Man 2, and a new Wolverine game. We’ll just have to be patient when it comes to this mystery project, with Skydance expressing that more info will be shared “when the time is right.”

