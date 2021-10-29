Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Receive More Updates This Year

CD Projekt Red has been in disaster mode trying to fix Cyberpunk 2077 since it was released at the end of last year. Since it came out, the game has received a plethora of updates trying to get the game up to a playable state. The last major update, 1.3, was released in August and a smaller 1.31 update followed a month later. As such, gamers have been waiting for an anticipated 1.4 update to bring further fixes and improvements to the game.

Today, CDPR announced the new roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 which, surprisingly, doesn’t include any more updates for the rest of 2021. The new roadmap lists “Updates, improvements, and free DLCs” for Q1 2021, along with the promised next-gen update. The next-gen update for the game was delayed earlier this month. Originally, the next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 was scheduled for release before the end of 2021. CDPR delayed the update in order to take more time to develop it. At the same time, the company also delayed the next-gen update for The Wither 3.

Despite the next-gen update delay, many had still been expecting to receive further quality of life updates for Cyberpunk 2077 this year. It’s debatable whether the updates that the game has received so far have actually fixed enough to make it worth playing. Whether the game is fixed can largely depend on how you plan on playing it. For example, high-end PCs don’t experience the same number of issues as base PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

For CDPR, the next-gen update will likely act as a relaunch of the game. It’s possible that the company is now focusing all of its energy on bringing that to fruition. Perhaps the next-gen update will also include a lot of the quality of life updates that gamers are still asking for. Either way, 2022 should be a better year for Cyberpunk 2077 than 2021 has been.

Source