Fallout New Vegas Makes A Return With Fallout 4 Mojave Mod

There are a ton of thrilling fan-created projects. Unfortunately, the IP owners usually kill off these passion projects. Typically, very few can stand on their own and continue without some legal threat and action popping up. However, some mods have thrived and continued to get worked on. For instance, Fallout is generally a popular game that has a ton of different mods. Today, we’re getting early access to one that will put players back into the setting for Fallout New Vegas.

As mentioned, Fallout mods are popular. We have mods that rework the game completely, new storylines, characters, settings, and items. With Project Mojave, this mod will put players back into the setting of Fallout New Vegas. However, it’s not a mod that looks to recreate the game through Fallout 4. Instead, this is a project that will recreate the area after the events of Fallout New Vegas. So far, it’s in early access, but it will give players something to play around in while the developers continue working on the side project.

Currently, there are three functional casinos, and a quarter of the map has been remade. Within the area, you’ll find three-player homes, new creatures, weapons, and apparel items. Likewise, there will be three new workshops, MCM support, and constructible objects for settlements. It’s in the early stages as the developers have only been working on this project for the past few months. As a result, if you spend some time going through the mod, you’ll likely find bugs popping up.

Like with other games, developers will note these bugs and hopefully have them cleared out as they continue to work on the project. For now, it looks like this is just a setting for players to explore and witness what the area looks like after the events of Fallout New Vegas wrap-up. Meanwhile, this could be a new asset for other modders to create new campaigns based around the Vegas setting.

Source