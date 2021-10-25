PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X Console Supply Might Be Limited Until 2023

2020 was a year we’ll all remember. The massive pandemic that overtook the world is still something we’re struggling with today. It’s caused so many obstacles to pop up, along with the fact that jobs have taken a hit. We’re sure you are all familiar with the situation going on right now with the chip shortages. These chips are incredibly tough to come across, and as a result, several industries are struggling.

With the chip shortages, we’re seeing limited stock in consumer electronics. In our case, we see the scarcity of new console units along with graphics cards. That’s incredibly frustrating for players that want to enjoy the latest games. Whether you’re after a new GPU for your PC, a PlayStation 5, or an Xbox Series X/S, you’ll have a tough time finding a unit at retail. Unfortunately, that’s going to be the case likely up to 2023 if Intel’s CEO is to be believed.

We’re in the worst of it now, every quarter next year we’ll get incrementally better, but they’re not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023. Pat Gelsinger – CNBC

Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, spoke with CNBC. It was during this conversation that Pat suggested these chips will continue being a problem up to 2023. That means your GPUs and latest-generation video game consoles will continue to be a scarce product to find readily available. Of course, there are still restocks happening throughout the different marketplaces. We’ll likely see more units hit the market regularly as time goes on, but this could be incredibly frustrating news.

Hopefully, that’s not the case, but we’re seeing more reports come out that suggests we might be seeing shortages going on a lot longer than most of us anticipated. In the meantime, if you’re after a new console, you’ll want to keep tabs on any new restock alerts, like the latest leak suggesting PS5 restocks are happening at Target this week. Regardless, these consoles will continue to be scarce as we move into the holiday season.

