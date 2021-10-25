Horizon Forbidden West Developers Offers More Insight To Gameplay Changes

Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge Sony exclusive when it launched into the marketplace in 2017. With as much praise as the game received from fans and critics alike, it wasn’t surprising to see a sequel announcement. Initially, this was a game that was slated to launch this year, but it was pushed back like several other games slated for 2021. The pandemic is mainly the reason to blame for so many delays across the board this year. However, while the developers had to push the game back, we did get some new details today.

Guerrilla Games offered some more details about the upcoming title through the official PlayStation Blog. During the post we got a bit more insight of the tools Aloy used in the previous gameplay trailer reveal this year. The developers have two particular tools that they wanted to highlight in the blog post: the Pullcaster and the Shieldwing. For starters, the Pullcaster is a multi tool.

The Pullcaster is a device that acts as a grapple that can allow Aloy to reach new heights. However, there’s also the function in which players can use the Pullcaster to pull stuff towards Aloy. How exactly it will be used in the game remains to be seen. That could be a feature to pull useful items towards you or perhaps alter the environment. Likewise, there’s the Shieldwing for players to make use of. With the Shieldwing, players are given a makeshift glider to reach the ground from certain heights safely.

The studio also made mention how there’s more freedom in climbing up certain heights. Additionally, we know that there are more mounts that Aloy can make use of. But we’re likely going to see more of that come into play at a later date. This will also likely come with more highlights on the new combat mechanics. For now, it looks like Horizon Forbidden West will be adding plenty of new exciting features into the gameplay. Although, we’ll have to wait for the game to release on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

