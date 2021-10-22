Gotham Knights Features Five Different Factions

Gotham Knights is one of the games to look out for in 2022. With the recent DC Fandome Court of Owls trailer, the hype for the game has been high. Now, one eagle-eyed Redditor has discovered that the Court of Owls is just one of five factions that are causing chaos across Gotham City. While it seems like the Court of Owls is the main faction and adversary in the game, the other four factions have not yet been revealed.

Redditor, u/AdLazy3750 posted a screenshot from the Gotham Knights website which shows the Court of Owls and four locked hexagons. This sparked debate about what the remaining hexagons could be, with the most likely answer being that they represent four other factions in the game. The as-yet-unknown factions suggest that we could receive trailers similar to the Court of Owls DC Fandome trailer for each of the remaining factions.

Naturally, Reddit and Twitter have been rife with speculation about who the remaining factions could be. Since Batman and Jim Gordon are both dead in Gotham Knights, the remaining factions could be almost anyone. As the Court of Owls trailer showed, Gotham is in chaos with the loss of the two crimefighters. Speculation such as the League of Shadows, Gotham City PD, and the Falcone crime family potentially being some of the factions has given fans a lot to ponder.

Gotham Knights is yet to receive an actual release date after being delayed into 2022. It’s likely that we will find out more about the different factions in the game as more information about the game is revealed prior to release. Until then, the debate about who should appear in Gotham Knights is on.

Gotham Knights is set for release in 2022. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.