Call of Duty: Warzone Receives A New Anti-Cheat System

Cheating in single-player games is fun. The thrill of going around invincible or unlocking all the gear right away can be enticing. However, cheating in multiplayer games is frowned upon. No one likes dealing with cheaters knowing that they have no chance of winning the game when one pops up. Normally, cheaters in online video games have to battle against the developers more than other players. It’s a constant cat and mouse game.

So when you have a competitive multiplayer game, developers are usually looking at ways to improve their anti-cheat software measures. It’s all about the ability to toss out gamers caught and ban their accounts. This allows multiplayer games to be more even and fair. However, that doesn’t mean there are not always cheaters finding a workaround. Today, we’re finding out that the Call of Duty franchise may come rolling out with Ricochet, a new anti-cheat software.

“The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat initiative is a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating, featuring new server-side tools which monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s back-end anti-cheat security features will launch alongside Call of Duty®: Vanguard, and later this year, the Pacific update comes to Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to server enhancements coming with RICOCHET, Anti-Cheat is the launch of a new PC kernel-level driver, developed internally for the Call of Duty franchise, and launching first for Call of Duty: Warzone. This driver will assist in the identification of cheaters, reinforcing and strengthening the overall server security. The kernel-level driver launches alongside the Pacific update for Warzone later this year.”

This post came out for Call of Duty: Warzone, the first game to receive the software. Essentially, this will allow the game servers to detect cheaters better. There’s not a breakdown on how exactly the software works, but if this Ricochet proves to be impactful for Call of Duty: Warzone, then chances are we’ll see this software heavily used in future Call of Duty video games titles. Currently, the big hitter right now is Call of Duty: Warzone.

It’s a popular free-to-play battle royale game. However, we’re not far off from the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is the next thrilling installment to the franchise, putting players back into the World War Two era. Currently, fans will be able to dive into Call of Duty: Warzone and experience a new map based around Vanguard on November 5, 2021.

