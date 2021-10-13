Avowed Reportedly Will Feature Multiple Classes & Two-Handed Combat System

Microsoft has picked up Obsidian Entertainment, and it makes them another first-party studio to deliver exclusive content. This pick-up came before the announcement of the ZeniMax Media deal, but it was another studio that some believed in providing a big RPG competitor. Now that Microsoft also has Bethesda, many big RPG titles are likely coming out exclusively under the Xbox umbrella. Meanwhile, in particular, when it comes to Obsidian Entertainment, we know that they are working on a couple of projects.

We have the next installment of The Outer Worlds coming out along with a new title called Avowed. This game is set to take place within the Pillars of Eternity universe. However, so far, we only have one trailer, which is CGI marketing this game. So it’s not surprising we haven’t seen the game quite yet. The studio was bringing out Grounded along with announcing The Outer Worlds 2. However, Windows Central has reported on what sources have revealed to them about the game.

Right now, this is not official as nothing came out to the public directly from Obsidian Entertainment. With that said, Windows Central reports that sources have suggested the game is moving into an alpha build. From what has been highlighted, there will be multiple classes to pick from, which should provide some base-level stats. However, what makes this game a bit more like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a two-handed combat system.

It looks like players will be able to make use of two different hands when in combat. This could mean equipping some mace or sword with one hand and leaving the other ready to cast spells. We’re not sure if that means the system leveling will be similar to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or if certain classes may lock some combat mechanics away. We’re still waiting on more information and how this game might differ from the likes of The Elder Scrolls or their previous works with The Outer Worlds. Likewise, what kind of classes will be available for this game when players are crafting up their character.

Regardless, we can likely expect a deep narrative journey from the folks over at Obsidian Entertainment. They have delivered plenty of popular RPGs in the past, such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, and Fallout: New Vegas. So hopefully, some news on Avowed will hit the public officially soon.

