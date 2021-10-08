Apex Legends Adding Halloween Cosmetics in New Event

2021 has positively blasted by, and the spookiest time of the year is fast approaching. As Apex Legends nears the end of it’s tenth season, the past few months have seen plenty of new content being added to the free-to-play battle royale romp, from a new battle pass to a new Legend Seer. Enough to tide players over until the next season, the developers have decided that they aren’t done giving the fanbase new content. Just a few weeks ago, the game began adding character-driven story quests. It’s October, and that means a Halloween event is officially here. Bettween October 12 and November 3, players can enjoy the Monsters Within Event, filled with new monsters and over 40 cosmetics to collect.

The event will also see new Legendary skins, available through either purchasing or crafting Apex packs. Revenant, Bloodhound, Caustic, and Seer will be getting Halloween-themed makeovers, and a few haunting weapon skins, banners, and holosprays are also being added for this three week period. A new arenas map will be introduced during the event as well, themed after new Legend Seer. It will include an open performance stage and a VIP lounge, both the perfect place to show off those hard-earned glams. Maybe this isn’t the spookiest locale they could have added, but it’s hard to complain about fresh content.

A new trailer was released ahead of the event next week:

The final week of the event will see the return of Shadow Royale, a limited-time mode taking place on a nighttime version of King’s Canyon. When a player dies in this mode, they come back to life in shadow-form, respawning over and over until the last living non-shadow player dies.

Apex Legends is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Cross-platform play is supported, and the title is scheduled to be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022.

Source