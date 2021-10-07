Back 4 Blood Early Access Players Discover Bots Will Drop Resources

Back 4 Blood is one of the games that fans were anticipating this year. After not receiving a third installment to the Left 4 Dead franchise, we’re instead getting a spiritual successor by developers Turtle Rock Studios. Players had a chance to try this game out a couple of times in the past through betas. Now those that have early access are getting to enjoy the game right now. We have a few days before the launch for everyone else happens, but early access players are alerting their discoveries online.

One of the latest discoveries that surfaced through the Back 4 Blood subreddit is bots are dropping resources. The developers seem to have added a few tweaks to the bots. As a result, we’re seeing them offer goods. According to the report on the Reddit post, it looks like bots will drop different ammunition. This seems to trigger when a player is low on gun ammo. That can be incredibly useful when you’re gunning down the Ridden and find yourself without ammo. After all, who wants to scavenge for ammunition when you’re in the middle of a horde fight?

Bots overall seem to have been improved a good bit. That should be some welcoming news to players who found them problematic during the beta gameplay. We’re bound to see more reports surface online over the next few days while early access players go through the game. Likewise, we’re also bound to see some secrets or Easter eggs emerge as well. If you have early access to Back 4 Blood, then you’re able to jump in right now and enjoy the game.

Early access was granted to players that purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe edition of Back 4 Blood. However, the standard edition of the game will unlock and launch this October 12, 2021. If you haven’t pre-ordered a copy of the game, you’ll be able to pick it up on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

