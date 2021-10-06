Animal Crossing: New Horizon Nintendo Direct Takes Place October 15

In 2020 everyone around the world was going through a transition. The worldwide health pandemic put so many regulations out into the public. We had to quarantine, socially distance ourselves from others, and keep indoors. However, during this madness, there were some great games to keep friends connected. One of those games was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This game blew up, and it helped move more units on the Nintendo Switch. Although while this game was released back in 2020, Nintendo is still supporting the title.

We knew a Nintendo Direct based around Animal Crossing: New Horizons was coming this month. During last month’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that an Animal Crossing direct would be coming out to detail the next big update. We already know that Brewster is coming. That particular character was left out of the game, and fans were quick to notice. Typically, we would see Brewster working at his coffee shop, the Roost, but neither the shop nor Brewster was found in the game.

This game update will likely bring in Brewster with their shop. Of course, more content is bound to be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to keep players logging in regularly or bringing out even more players into the game. For now, we can mark our calendars. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct will be taking place on October 15, 2021, at 10 AM ET. Hopefully, there’s enough content featured to sway some players back into the game if they had already dropped it.

Meanwhile, those of you who haven’t picked up this installment already, you can do so right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, you can check out our official Before You Buy episode coverage on this game in the video embedded above.

