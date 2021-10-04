Genshin Impact Getting Large 2.2 Update This Month

Genshin Impact is more than a little popular. Since its release in September 2020, the miHoYo RPG has become a pop-culture powerhouse, grossing over $2 billion within the first year. In fact, it was the fastest game to reach this milestone on Google Play and the App Store. As it celebrates its first anniversary, the new 2.2 update now looms on the horizon, set to launch on October 13, 2021.

A trailer for version 2.2 and the Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog update has also been released today, October 4. It gives a glimpse of Thoma, a new playable character, who holds a Pyro Vision and uses a polearm as his main weapon.

This will be the final location in the six major islands of Inazuma, and is said to be shrouded in a dense fog which hides some monstrous creatures. These beasts, the Rifthounds, are known for stealth, and being attacked will inflict all party members with the ‘corrosion’ status, causing them to continuously lose HP regardless of being shielded or not. Nothing wrong with a new challenge!

The 2.2 update will also add DualSense controller support for the PC version of the game. Previously, with version 2.1, the game introduced the use of adaptive triggers for fishing, giving players the sensation of tension being applied to the line. Haptic feedback has also been added to certain scenarios. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will also be available to use on all platforms as of October 13. This special crossover will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to snag her if you’re a fan of the PlayStation title.

Genshin Impact is currently available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, though an exact date has not been specified. The 2.2 update will release on October 13.

