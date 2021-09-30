Battlefield 2042 Beta Client Size Unveiled For PlayStation 5

The upcoming Battlefield video game installment is one of the more highly anticipated FPS titles this year. Unlike Call of Duty, Battlefield doesn’t have an annual release. Instead, we get one game followed by a series of DLC updates to keep the title supported. However, 2021 will see the launch of the latest Battlefield game in the franchise, Battlefield 2042. This is a multiplayer-focused game, so if you’re a competitive gamer, chances are you have been anxiously awaiting the title’s upcoming launch.

Fortunately, beta is also in the works. While the Battlefield 2042 video game was rumored to get pushed back, it was finally confirmed this month. Fans were not getting the game in October of this year, which had many players concerned. Usually, this year with the worldwide pandemic, it was normal to see games get delayed out of 2021 entirely. That wasn’t the case for Battlefield 2042, as the developers only needed a few more weeks. However, the title didn’t receive the beta planned for this month.

EA had to move the beta back, and we finally know when that will take place. Starting October 6, 2021, players with early access will get a chance to start playing the beta. It should be an eventful weekend. First, however, you might want to make sure you have room for the game on your hard drive. Today we’re finding out that the PlayStation 5 client for Battlefield 2042 will come in at 16.861 GB. That, of course, could potentially change if there is an update for the beta or patches.

Regardless, it should give a nice heads up on how much storage space is needed for some players interested in participating in the beta. For those simply looking to get into the game entirely, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. As it stands right now, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on November 19, 2021. When the game releases, you can expect it on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source