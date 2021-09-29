Apex Legends Adding Small Story Quests to Battle Royale

The newest season of Apex Legends might be a blast, but it’s been a little lacking on the story front. Luckily, that’s about to change with today’s new update! Old Ways, New Dawn is set to be the first installment of a new character-driven story event series titled Apex Chronicles. In-game storytelling isn’t always simple or straightforward, and admittedly, Apex Legends had previously attempted it in some manner back in Season 5. This time, though, solo instances aren’t where players will dig up some dirt on their favorite personalities. Nope, this is coming to good ol’ battle royale. A mix of murder and lore? How can we resist?

Old Ways, New Dawn will be focused primarily on tech-viking hunter Bloodhound, and the quest will be triggered as soon as a player in World’s Edge finds a stark white raven. Plenty of these are scattered across the map, so don’t worry about any overlap. If you do get murdered, you’ll respawn at the last checkpoint.

New chapters in this new mini-series will be available every few days, with a special skin and Bloodhound-specific loot box given to players who complete the full quest. One thing we’ll be watching out for is how the battle royale landscape is affected by an army of Bloodhounds running around the map looking for clues instead of murdering other players in cold blood. If this works out, it will be interesting to find out more about some other popular Legends.

The free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter has continued to impress players since its release in 2019, surpassing 25 million players by the end of its first week. In April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022.

