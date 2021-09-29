Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements Revealed

Alan Wake fans have been waiting a long while to get back into the franchise once again. After two installments, it looked like Remedy Entertainment had moved beyond this IP. However, things changed after their last big title release, Control. With DLC that throws in the Alan Wake IP once again for fans to enjoy, it was expected that a new game was coming out. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new installment to the franchise, but Remedy Entertainment did bring out the official Alan Wake Remastered announcement.

Fans will once again get to dive back into this game. Featuring a new coat of paint, both veteran players and newcomers will likely jump into Bright Falls upon its release. However, if you’re playing on the PC platform, you might want to know the system requirements needed to run this game properly. Fortunately, Remedy Entertainment has posted the PC system requirements under the official Alan Wake FAQ page.

Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: i5-3340 or Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD RX470. 4GB VRAM.

RAM: 8 GB or higher

OS: Win 10 64-bit

Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: i7-3770 or Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD 5600XT. 6GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10 64-bit

This looks to be a relatively capable game to run. As a result, this is great news for PC gamers stuck not getting their hands on the latest GPUs. Regardless, the game will be available on console platforms as well, so even if your PC can’t run the title, then you’ll still have options. Alan Wake Remastered will be available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms this October 5, 2021. In other Alan Wake Remastered news, there were recently seven minutes of gameplay footage released. Hopefully, that should give players a bit more insight into how the game will look and potentially play on modern platforms.

