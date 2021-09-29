Valheim Could Potentially Come To Console Platforms

Valheim is a survival game that was released earlier this year. It was a surprise indie hit with the developers quickly working to ensure the game is free from bugs. While the developers over at Iron Gate are likely to provide more content on the PC hit, additional platform ports could be coming. The developers are not throwing out the idea of seeing Valheim in the console marketplace. But so far, there doesn’t look to be a confirmation that a port is currently being developed.

Instead, the studio developer Henrik Tornqvist spoke with GamesRadar, where it was unveiled that the team is discussing the potential process of porting Valehim to consoles. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this game hit the console platform. With such a massive hit on the PC platform, Iron Gate would likely bring this game to a wider audience. Unfortunately, this is only a discussion right now over at the studio. This is still good news since the game ports have not been taken off the table.

If you haven’t been playing Valheim, this is a survival title where players take the role of a Viking. Your protagonist has been recently killed, and you awaken to find yourself not in the grand halls of Valhalla. Instead, if you want to move on to the glorious afterlife, you’ll need to continue proving your worth. Odin has a challenge for you: taking out the hostile enemies that roam the purgatory land of Valheim.

Those that can cut it and survive on the harsh lands while defeating Odin’s enemies could find their spot in Valhalla. As mentioned, this game blew up upon release, and it provides a survival game that you can connect with friends and work together. For now, if you want to enjoy Valheim, you’ll have to pick the game up on the PC platform.

