Scorn Might Be Delayed To 2022

Ebb Software has an upcoming first-person horror game coming out that might have piqued your interest. It’s a title that looks rather unusual and is slated to launch this year. However, we haven’t seen much of the game in a good while. Now a new press release that was sent out suggests Scorn might be pushed back to 2022. So far, no official announcement has come out, but fans might be waiting a bit longer than the original expected to try this video game out.

Scorn came up during a press release that was sent out that was a means to break down the company’s business model. However, it was also a press release that labels Scorn as a 2022 release. Again, the expectation prior was that the game would hit the marketplace in 2021. Furthermore, it’s a game set to launch for the Xbox Game Pass and PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. That might have been a gut punch to those anxiously awaiting for this game to release finally. However, we’ve been waiting on this game for quite a few years now. After first being unveiled in 2014, the studio had been working on this game with the help of investors.

This game is all about immersion as it tosses players into a mysterious atmospheric world filled with grotesque creatures. One way that Ebb Software hopes to immerse players into this nightmarish world is by playing the entire game without any cutscenes. While the game doesn’t feature a conventional plot, players should interpret the events and themes. But, again, we’re left waiting in a bit of limbo when the game is launching.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see this game get pushed back. 2020 was a rough year for everyone. The pandemic is still around, and while we’re getting a better handle on things, it did push projects back. 2021 saw a ton of delays because of the pandemic, so this could be another game that was forced to get pushed back for the development team to finish.

