New World Servers Are Being Adjusted With Amazon Offering One Free Server Change

Amazon’s latest big title release is New World which is an MMORPG. It’s become quite a popular video game over the past few months. First, we’ve seen a beta that hit some impressive numbers on Twitch. This comes with the gameplay that has fans enthralled about playing the title upon release. Now that the game is out, players have been logging in. But some have to wait longer than others.

The servers seem to be the culprit here, as players can’t quite log in a timely manner. Fans are venting their frustrations. Now the developers want to ensure that the pleas and frustrations have not fallen on deaf ears. A fix is in the works, but it will take some time. If you’re dealing with some lengthy queues, then know that the studio is working on standing up more servers and allow expansions to how many players a server can hold.

At the very least, it does tell the developers how much fans are enjoying this game, with more room is being required to allow players to join in on the fun. That said, even if the servers are still too full and you want to move onto another server, that will be an option for you in the coming weeks.

The studio’s update confirmed that there would be a system added to jump onto a new server. This is a one-time free server jump, and that should be available in the next two weeks. As a result, it’s best to decide where you want to play leading up to the free server transfer rollout. For now, Amazon’s New World is available to play right now for the PC platform.

Source