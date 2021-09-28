Grand Theft Auto 6 Developers Reportedly Killed Off Title Phrase From YouTube Channel

It’s no secret that fans are excited about Grand Theft Auto 6. We haven’t seen it yet, there’s no official comment about the game, but fans know it’s coming. Unfortunately, since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, Rockstar Games have taken a very long time before bringing out a new GTA installment. Instead, we’ve received new ports for Grand Theft Auto V, some of which are still coming for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

As a result, gamers are getting tired of waiting. They want the game or at least some kind of a reveal to happen. Rumors pour out online regularly. Some die hard fans dissect every little piece of evidence that could point to a Grand Theft Auto 6 installment. Now it looks like Rockstar Games is officially done with seeing GTA 6 pop up in their feeds. It’s reported that Rockstar Games YouTube channel removes specific Grand Theft Auto 6 phrases in their comments section.

We’re not sure just why exactly specific phrases are seemingly being removed from the Rockstar Games channel. Chances are the videos were starting to get flooded with GTA 6 in the comments, and that alone could have led to the decision. However, that’s just speculation. This could all frustrate some fans who have been wanting to see this next installment finally get an official teaser reveal.

The focus for now looks to be on Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced edition which is coming for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, that trailer alone from Rockstar Games is overwhelmingly disliked on YouTube. Perhaps that might have given some courage to get the next mainline installment out into the limelight. Currently, Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced will release in March of 2022. Meanwhile, players can still enjoy Grand Theft Auto V PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 today.

Source