Call of Duty Vanguard Devs Sledgehammer Promise to Nerf the Sun

Sledgehammer Games, the developers of the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, have revealed what some of their major takeaways have been from the recent beta, and how they’re going to use that feedback to fix the game. Some of the things they promise to do sound absurd if you don’t have any context for them: For example, on their to-do list is “nerfing the sun” and “removing dognados.”

They released the details in a blog post on their site, and the way they describe the fixes is a little bit tongue-in-cheek. They add that they’re going to be “Cracking down on Red Star raves,” which I’m not exactly sure what that means, and “Tuning spawns to avoid Hotel Royal’s murder kitchen,” which I’m going to assume means that everyone is winding up in the kitchen together. They also add that they’re “Closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy,” which I hope was a joke, but nothing will surprise me at this point.

The sun glare was apparently a big problem for beta players, and the dognados in question occurred when the dogs’ models would freak out and start flailing around in place, in terrifying fashion. Sledgehammer also added, “In all seriousness, we are fixing those things. We’re also taking a thorough pass at weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility. But we’ll share more on that later.”

Personally, I don’t think the beta’s biggest problem was dognados, but rather all those cheaters who were already using wallhacks. Just about everyone seems to have their stories of running into a cheater during the beta, which doesn’t give a great picture of how fun and accessible the final release will be. Still, here’s hoping it’s one of the other things they’re working on, as they say, “All of the official reports, gameplay clips, and messages have assisted our developers in squashing bugs, improving features, and refining the maps and modes for launch.”

