Fortnite iOS Players Can Expect The Game In About 5 Years

Fortnite is one of the most popular video game titles out there. It’s free to play, there are constantly new updates coming out, crossover events, and it helped pave the way for the battle royale explosion. Likewise, you could find this game on just about every platform out there, from PC, consoles, to mobile devices. Unfortunately, for iOS users, it’s been a challenging game to get on Apple devices as of late.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, developers of Fortnite Epic Games have given players an alternative way to purchase in-game content. Usually, Apple takes a cut from developers from content purchased within applications. By giving players an alternative way to purchase in-app content that bypasses Apple entirely, Fortnite was quickly delisted. Epic Games was given a choice, either deal with the game being delisted or revert the alternative means of consumers purchasing in-game content.

Epic Games refused, and that resulted in the game remaining off the Apple’s App Store. As a result, Epic Games has moved on to take Apple to court over this issue. Now the initial court case has been ruled in Epic Games favor. Some fans might have assumed this would mean that the Fortnite video game would show back up on the iOS storefront, but that’s not the case. Instead, the application is still not available, and it could be up to five years before the app is available again.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney shared a recent letter received from Apple. Unfortunately, Apple will not bring the application back on the iOS platform until the exhaustion of court appeals. That could take up to five years, which means Fortnite fans and iOS users might be out of luck. Of course, Epic Games are likely hopeful this issue is resolved soon. This way to ensure that players can access the game through their iPhones and iPads.

For now, Fortnite continues to thrive. We still see plenty of new content updates brought out to the game. However, it’s a shame that iOS users have been forced off the video game. All of this is due to the back and forth court battles. We certainly hope players can get back onto the game soon. But in all reality it might be a good little while before that happens.

