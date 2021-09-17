Gran Turismo 7 Will Offer Cross-Generation Multiplayer Support

The Gran Turismo series has been around for ages. The franchise got its start back on the original PlayStation console platform and continues to thrive today. We always see a Gran Turismo game on the latest Sony console hardware, and we know that the next mainline installment is coming. Gran Turismo 7 will be launching next year, and best of all, it’s a game that you can pick up for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Recently, Eurogamer had the chance to speak with the series creator of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi. During this conversation, several little aspects of the game were unveiled. For instance, one of the elements that players might not have known about is the fact that there is an online connection required for the campaign mode. This might be a bit of a bummer for some fans out there, but to enjoy the campaign, you’ll need to ensure your console is connected online. Meanwhile, there has been confirmation that you can enjoy arcade mode offline.

Another element that we’re learning from the interview is the fact that there is cross-generational support. If you have friends on the PlayStation 4 version of the game and you’re on the PlayStation 5, you’ll still be able to connect. Multiplayer is a significant component of this game, and it will be available for cross-generation. Although, we’ll have to wait and see how the game handles on both platforms.

There are bound to be some differences. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will use the SSD along with the DualSense controller peripheral. Currently, Gran Turismo 7 will be launching on March 4, 2022. That’s not too long of a wait to endure, and again, you can expect both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to feature this latest simulation racing game.

