Tales of Arise Surpass A Million Units Making It The Fastest Selling Title In Series

The Tales franchise has a strong following, but it has recently hit new heights. More players are finding out about the franchise and are diving into the series. Recently, Bandai Namco released the latest installment for the franchise into the marketplace. Tales of Arise launched on September 10, 2021, and less than a week later, we have found out the title hit a significant milestone.

On the official Tales Twitter account, Bandai Namco posted that the installment has already surpassed a million units worldwide. That’s quite the feat for this franchise, and according to the official tweet, this makes Tales of Arise the fastest-selling installment. Since the franchise first started back in 1995, we’ve seen several title installments launch into the marketplace. In 2021, the latest title will remain the best selling until the next release makes its way out into the market.

If you’re not familiar with the franchise, this is an action RPG that you can easily get into with the latest installment. Most of the games in the franchise are standalone, so you don’t have to worry about going back and replaying the entire series. Tales of Arise has its unique storyline and characters. In this particular narrative, the game follows characters from two opposing worlds, Dahna and Rena. Overall, the goal is to end Rena’s oppression over Dahna as you work with a party of characters joining in on the journey.

Since Tales of Arise is available right now, you can play it on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you’re on the fence about picking this game up, I suggest checking out our Before You Buy episode coverage. We offer some gameplay footage along with our initial impressions of the title. You can check out that video embedded above.

