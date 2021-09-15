God of War Ragnarok Producer Cory Barlog Is On The Sidelines During Game Development

When it comes to the God of War franchise, some of you might be thinking of Cory Barlog. Of course, plenty of creative individuals have worked on the franchise since its inception. However, the latest soft reboot of sorts came from Cory Barlog as the game director. Because this installment was such a highly beloved title for the PlayStation 4 naturally there were expectations that Cory would be taking the role of director once again.

However, that’s not the case. When the Sony PlayStation Showcase event happened, God of War Ragnarok was highlighted. During the highlight, it was unveiled that the game would be directed under Eric Williams this time around. During a conversation with Gamesradar, Cory Barlog explained that his new role as a producer is more of being on the sidelines. According to the former game director to God of War, there’s plenty of trust since Eric has been around for every God of War video game title, and Cory is available to help produce the title.

“It is definitely that weird, ethereal ‘stepping outside of yourself concept’ where you’re challenged on a daily basis to know when to take your hands off the wheel, right? To be able to be there – to be the sounding board – to set a few of the expectations and say ‘these are important, let’s make sure we hit these,’ but to really try to place yourself in their shoes. As a director, you don’t want somebody else telling you this is how I would do it.” Cory Barlog – Gamesradar

It’s a new lead giving a thrilling installment to the God of War franchise. We’ve seen some back and forth with fans on the latest unveiling for the game, which is Thor. Thor looks to be quite different from the suave portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re certainly interested in seeing how Thor comes into play with this game, along with all the other new characters.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just when we’ll be getting our hands on a copy of God of War Ragnarok. Currently, the game is slated to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 still. However, outside of 2020, we don’t have a specific release date quite yet. So for now, you can check out the latest trailer for the game in the video embedded above.

