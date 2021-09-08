Forza Horizon 5 Developers Reveal Full List of 400+ Cars

Playground Games, the developers of the upcoming Forza Horizon 5, have confirmed that the game will have over 400 cars when it launches on November 9. They released a list of the cars, but added that the list isn’t even complete and there will be more cars at launch? Is it possible to have too many cars? Probably not in a Forza game, but it appears that we’re going to start the game with at least 426 cars at our disposal.

The developers revealed the list of cars in a post on the Forza website and told gamers to “stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date.” They also added that the list will continue to grow and expand after the game is launched and they add more cars to the game in post-launch updates. They’re bringing back the Festival playlist, which adds new cars and rewards to players who complete certain seasonal objectives. So we have a lot of new cars coming to the game beyond just the 426 in the current list.

The cars run the gamut from new models to old classics, and several are making their debut in the Forza franchise, including the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium. You’ll also be able to keep track of which cars you’ve obtained via the new Car Collection interface, which Playground compares to having “your own virtual car sticker book” with each car having a rarity rating.

The list is impressive, especially considering each of these cars will be fully explorable in detail in the Forzavista mode. It includes cars as old as the 1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe and everything from Aston Martins, Jeeps, Renaults, and pretty much everything in between. If there’s a car you like, it’s either in here or there’s one with a very similar body.

