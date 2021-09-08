Crash Bandicoot Might Have A New Game Unveiled This Week

Crash Bandicoot is an iconic video game franchise, but it only recently received a sort of revival. After the remakes and a brand new installment, fans are once again finding themselves falling in love with this platformer. However, it doesn’t look like we are nearing the end of this franchise anytime soon. After the immense success of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, it shouldn’t come too much surprise that this game franchise could see another installment could be on the horizon.

A new rumor is starting to circulate on a brand new installment to the Crash Bandicoot franchise. Fans have taken notice that Crash Bandicoot is soon celebrating its 25th anniversary this September 9, 2021. That’s a notable milestone for a franchise that recently found a significant revival with both veteran fans and newcomers alike. What has players also expecting a game announcement is that Sony has a PlayStation stream event planned for September 9, 2021.

We don’t know what all Sony has planned, but that could lead to a new game highlight announcement of Crash Bandicoot. Although, the franchise IP is not directly attached exclusively to the PlayStation platform anymore. Still, since the Sony event aligns perfectly with Crash Bandicoot’s 25th anniversary, it seems like a good match for some announcements regarding the IP.

Another aspect that has fans expecting an announcement is that Activision has sent out Wumpa Fruit pinatas to different individuals. So there is something in the works, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer. Whatever the announcement ends up being, we should hear something tomorrow, September 9, 2021. So are you hoping to see another installment unveiled after the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time?

