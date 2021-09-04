Battlefield 2042 Trailer Shows Gameplay of Four Specialists

Electronic Arts has released a trailer showing off the abilities of the first four Specialist characters to be released in Battlefield 2042. These are the characters who’ll be playable in the multiplayer modes, and each has specialties and abilities that are unique to them. There are five other Specialists in the works, but we haven’t seen any of them, except Irish who was revealed recently. Now we can get a look at what these characters can do.

Each of the characters moves and acts how you’d expect characters of their classes to move and act, and none of their abilities is exactly a surprise. Webster has a grappling hook and is “nimble.” Maria is a medic and has a pistol that shoots healing syringes. Boris is an engineer who can set up sentry turrets, which become more powerful when he’s next to them. Casper is a recon scout who has drones and a big sniper rifle at his disposal.

Players will be able to choose their Specialists and customize them for the various modes in the game. According to the Battlefield 2042 website: “Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.”

To be clear, we already knew about all of these Specialists, so the devs aren’t revealing new characters with this. I also appreciate that they gave us a glimpse of Irish first, as he’s a returning Battlefield character and it was good to see his showcase so we know what he’s capable of. Though there are supposedly only four Classes, each of the Specialists we’ve seen so far looks like they have pretty diverse kits. We’ll have to wait and see what we get when the other five Specialists are revealed.