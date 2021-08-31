Dead Space Remake Developer Stream Confirmed For Today

Dead Space was one of the biggest video game reveals this year. Fans of the franchise have been waiting on the game IP to be picked up for a very long time. After three mainline installments, EA had left the game franchise on ice. However, that fortunately changed. It’s now being picked back up as a reboot. We only have one trailer for the game so far, but today we’ll have a stream dedicated to the game.

The teaser trailer didn’t highlight much outside of announcing a remake was in the works. We know that the development studio, EA Motive, is behind the game as well. However, we haven’t seen any gameplay footage or what might have changed with this new installment. While the game is slated to launch as a remake, it’s also said that the developers are looking at the entire franchise. This means that we may see some features or mechanics brought over from other video games that were not necessarily featured in the first installment.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace.



Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

Fortunately, we’ll get a bit more insight into the game later today. Announced through the official Dead Space Twitter account, EA Motive is holding a stream. This stream will give an early look into the game development. With that said, it does look like this build should hopefully answer some questions fans might be having.

You can catch it live at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET for those interested in the stream. All viewers need to do is catch the stream on the EA Motive Twitch account. As mentioned, the official game doesn’t launch until next year. However, players can expect it on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does release.

