Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Unveiled

Easily one of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives coming out this year still is Halo Infinite. This is a game that has been delayed out of its intended launch of 2020. However, as the developers over at 343 Industries continued to work on the launch build, we’ve been waiting on some finer details to come out. For instance, we haven’t been told the launch date until just yesterday. So leading up to the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, all we knew is that Halo Infinite will be launching this holiday season.

That’s since changed with confirmation of Halo Infinite launching this December 8, 2021. We imagine this should be welcomed news for those looking to spend some time on this game during a holiday break. Now, we have news of the PC system requirements for this game. Halo Infinite’s PC system requirements were unveiled on the official Steam listing page. This should help some players decide if their PC is capable of running the game when it launches.

Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Minimum

CPU: AMD FX-8370 / Intel i5-4440

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: AMD RX 570 / GTX 1050 Ti

Storage: 50 GB

Halo Infinite PC System Requirements Recommended

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel i7-9700k

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Radeon RX 5700XT / RTX 2070

Storage: 50 GB

As mentioned, Halo Infinite will be launching on December 8, 2021. With that said, there are two notable features that will be missing when the game does release. First, players won’t find a co-op campaign or Forge mode available. Fortunately, these features will be added to the game at a later date.

