Lego Skywalker Saga New Release Date Revealed in Gamescom Trailer

The Skywalker Saga is finally getting a new reveal after a long period of waiting. A trailer for the game was shown, and it showed a general release date for the new collection: Spring 2022. We don’t yet have a definite release date, but it looks like the game will finally be released after a long period of waiting from fans. The game will feature new LEGO-based takes on all of the games in the series, along with revamped combat.

We knew the game would be revealed at the event thanks to confirmation from Geoff Keighley himself. The trailer showed off what the combat will look like in the new game, and it appears to be a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective. The game is being made in an entirely new engine from previous games in the series, called NTT. There will also reportedly be five episodes for each film, totaling 45 episodes in the entire game.

The game will feature LEGO adaptations of all nine Star Wars films, including The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, which have not thus far received LEGO adaptations. The trailer shows off several memorable moments from the movies, including the Darth Maul fight, the swamp training with Yoda, and Rey and Kylo Ren’s fight with Snoke’s Praetorian Guards.

Skywalker Saga was revealed quite some time ago, but it was indefinitely delayed. The game was originally supposed to be launched on October 2020, but the obvious world situation made that date untenable. Players will be able to play all nine films in any order they wish, and there will reportedly be around 300 characters at launch. At least one of them better be either Grogu/Baby Yoda, or Mando holding Baby Yoda or I’m going to flip my lid. Either way, it’ll be great to finally see it.