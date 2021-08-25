Saints Row Reboot Gets a Brand New Trailer at Gamescom

Saints Row, the newest game in the crazy open-world action franchise, was finally revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night show. We got a pre-rendered trailer that shows some of the characters and action that players will get up to, as well as a brief glimpse of gameplay. The game will be set in a whole new city and will star a new gang of homies — though presumably we’ll still have something that alludes to the name.

The trailer shows the three members of the gang, Neenah, Eli and Kevin (who really feel like they might be a replacement for the previous game’s most prominent homies, Johnny, Shaundi, and Pierce) pinching a score from a rival gang. There are hilarious car chase shenanigans, and a fair bit of humor. While there is one version of the Boss in the trailer, according to Deep Silver the main character is still a player-made customizable character: “You play as whoever you want in your journey from Newbie to Boss, kicking ass and fighting… well not crime obviously.”

Deep Silver is boasting that the game has “the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever… the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series… [and] an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.” There’s no word on whether this game connects to the previous games in the series, though given that Gat Out of Hell basically ended with a universe reboot, I’d say it still could be.

While there have been rumors of a new Saints Row game for a while, this is the first official trailer we’ve seen, and it was worth the wait. The new Saints Row is set to launch on February 22, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.