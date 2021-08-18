Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Reveal Event Will Have Free Rewards in Warzone

Warzone players who are thinking about joining tomorrow, you may be getting some free stuff for being present. As tomorrow is the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event, the developers are offering stuff to players who log into the upcoming Battle of Verdansk event in order to see the new game. Activision revealed a teaser a few days ago for the Battle of Verdansk, but all we know so far is that we’ll see the new game there.

The Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted: “Command has sent a care package, but you’ve got to be at the #BattleofVerdansk to claim it… New weapon and knife blueprints, bike skin, timepiece, and more… join the fight, defeat the target, get the exfil, and earn rewards.” The reveal will happen in real-time within Warzone, and until then players won’t be fighting each other, but a bigger enemy.

You can find more detail about the Battle of Verdansk in a blog post on the Call of Duty website: “In mere hours from now, the biggest battle Verdansk has ever seen will take place. No matter your country – no matter your division – no matter who you are and what you bring to the warzone… We want you…. Until today, you fought against each other. NATO against Warsaw Pact. Coalition against Allegiance. Now, with this new threat, we are all one squad for this mission.”

The company added exact details on how to watch the reveal event: “Another important order: nobody should go into this battle cold. All normal operations will continue in Warzone until 1030 Hours (PT) on 19 August when the battle begins. Not only do we recommend your attendance, we encourage it: between 930 and 1029 Hours (PT) on 19 August, all Operators will receive Double Player XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP by playing Warzone.”

#BattleofVerdansk intel incoming.



Go time for tomorrow's op is 10:30am PT.



Drop into #Warzone an hour early for target practice and earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP. pic.twitter.com/F0kiW96Tmd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 18, 2021

Source