Doom Original Co-Creator Announces Sigil Sequel

Doom is an iconic video game franchise. It’s lasted decades at this point, and we still see new installments released. Most recently, we had the follow-up to the 2016 Doom release with Doom Eternal. However, the original co-creator to this beloved FPS, John Romero, released an unofficial fifth episode to the 1993 Doom title. The 1993 Doom video game had four episodes for players to go through, but to help celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, John Romero crafted up the fifth episode.

The episode was titled Sigil, and it gave players nine new levels to go through. Alongside the nine episodes, there were nine death matches. Set to take place after the fourth episode, Sigil throws our protagonist into the further depths of Hell. There, they would have to battle more of the demonic creatures. Players had new level layouts and an overall more demanding challenge to get through. While seemingly, this was a one-and-done project for the original co-creator, John Romero, is now working on a follow-up to Sigil.

Sigil 2 is currently in development for Doom 2. John Romero unveiled the project to Bridgeburner, where the developer admits that he has been working on several levels. We don’t know just when the game will come out, but it should once again provide challenging combat for players to endure. Perhaps this could be the end of John Romero with the Sigil episodes for Doom.

This is because it looks like John Romero is moving on to Quake when Sigil 2 is complete. So again, there’s nothing to show for Sigil 2 quite yet. However, now that we know a Sigil sequel is officially in the works, we might see some actual news on the game coming out to further hype up its release. Since there’s no date that John Romero feels comfortable placing on this project, it’s likely going to be a good little while before fans can get their hands on a copy.

